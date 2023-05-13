Menu
archTIS granted ‘milestone’ EU contract with DHL

Will enable it to continue growth into Euopean market.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Daniel Lai (archTIS)

Credit: archTIS

Information security provider archTIS has made a “milestone” move into Europe by signing a $353,332 contract with DHL. 

The deal will see archTIS offer its NC Protect and NC Encrypt to DHL Information Services Europe over three years. 

According to the publicly listed company, A$111,430 of the contract value will be annual recurring licensing revenue (ARR) across 800 users. 

“There is a significant opportunity across DHL’s 400,000-employee base for NC Protect and NC Encrypt to meet data encryption, GDPR information security guidelines and achieve digital sovereignty for Microsoft 365,” said Kurt Mueffelmann, archTIS COO and US president. 

“This award is an important milestone as we continue to expand our customer base in Europe and across the globe.” 

The contract also upgrades DHL’s legacy SharePoint offerings from cp.Protect; which was acquired by archTIS in October of 2021. This contract will upgrade their existing cp.Protect licences to NC Protect and NC Encrypt. 

In its most recent financial report for half year 2023, archTIS’ revenue fell by 3 per cent, to $2.3 million. 

Detailed in its financial report, which was published to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in February, archTIS said it was on track for a minimum of 60 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and cash receipts of more than $9.5 million. 


