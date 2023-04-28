Hosted Network partners with NBN Co to capture MSP opportunities

In the form of in-person Lunch and Learn events and pre-built go-to-market Pipeline Booster Kits.

Ben Town (Hosted Network) Credit: IDG

Cloud and telco wholesale provider Hosted Network has partnered with NBN Co, which has paved the way towards co-marketing opportunities.



Under the partnership, the two companies organised in-person Lunch and Learn events in Sydney and Melbourne earlier this month.

These events were aimed at managed services providers and explored how to work directly with a National Broadband Network (NBN) retail service provider, as well as covering NBN products and opportunities.

Additionally, as part of Hosted Network’s enablement program, partners have been provided with a pre-built go-to-market kit, dubbed the Pipeline Booster Kit, which contains information on explaining to customers about different connectivity types, business-grade connections and the business implications of residential services.

Hosted Network has touted its service functionality with the NBN for some time now, with it previously rolling out its NBN business offering back in September 2020.

At the same time, it also created a partner portal, which is still significant to Hosted Network today, according to CEO Ben Town.

“Our partners always come first. We prioritise their feedback, ensuring that we incorporate it into everything we do,” he claimed. “This is evident in our partner portal, where we have specifically integrated API capabilities to cater to the unique needs of our MSP partners.”

The specific NBN APIs at play within the portal include “Fibre Connect”, which identifies locations that can be upgraded to fibre, and Outage Notifications”, which provides updates on scheduled maintenance and service outages.