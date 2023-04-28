Govt pumps $3.4B into new Defence innovation accelerator

This is in addition to the $591 million above the current planned spending on Defence innovation.

The Federal government is investing $3.4 billion over the next decade to establish the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) as it plans to urgently boost the country’s Defence innovation with the latest advanced technologies.

This is in addition to the $591 million above the currently planned spending on Defence innovation.

ASCA will be a key element of the Defence innovation, science and technology program, and will be guided by senior levels in Defence; the Vice Chief of the Defence Force, the Chief Defence Scientist and the Deputy Secretary, Capability Acquisitions and Sustainability Group.

This will allow it to be up and running quickly by 1 July, with a phased start-up over the first 18 months to develop, test and refine the operating model.

Priorities for the program are hypersonics, directed energy, trusted autonomy, quantum technology, information warfare and long-range fires.

According to a statement, ASCA will focus on defined missions, solving the most relevant technical issues, and taking a more flexible and agile approach to procurement.

This is the most significant reshaping of defence innovation in decades that will deliver vital capabilities for the Australian Defence Force, as well as create more jobs in the Australian defence industry commercialising the technologies, aiming to support innovative Australian solutions.

“Innovation must translate into acquisition, and the Defence Accelerator will address the very real and urgent need to turn emerging technologies into game-changing capabilities,” Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said.

“Linking technology development to speedy acquisition will also create many more jobs in the Australian defence industry."

A Defence Strategic Review concluded that more effective support for innovation, faster acquisition and better links between Defence and industry were required to deliver the capabilities the ADF needs.

ASCA will replace the Defence Innovation Hub and Next Generation Technologies Fund, which the Defence Strategic Review identified are no longer fit for purpose in Australia’s current strategic environment.

“The Defence Strategic Review makes clear that Australia must invest in the transition to new and innovative technologies for our Defence Force. This is precisely what the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator will deliver,” Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles said.

“Central to this will be our ongoing work to operationalise Pillar Two of the AUKUS agreement, which seeks to develop and provide capabilities such as undersea warfare and hypersonics for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

“Together, these investments will contribute to Australia’s defence industrial base and build on the already strong cooperation with our international partners.”

In October last year, Defence revealed a $1.96 billion investment in its communications arsenal and facilities, enlisting the assistance of partner Babcock, which was tasked with providing an enhanced high-frequency communications system.



