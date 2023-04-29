Menu
Quanton recruits Druid to speed service using conversational AI

Quanton will become a gold partner in New Zealand and also resell into Australia.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Garry Green (Quanton)

Credit: Supplied

Quanton has inked an A/NZ reseller and partner deal with AI-driven conversational business applications platform provider Druid.

New York-based Druid delivers conversational AI for enterprise productivity, sitting across internal tools and back-office applications to enable employees and customers to better mine them for information using natural language.

Quanton, which will become a gold partner in New Zealand and resell the product into Australia, said the technology had applications across all industries for organisations from mid-market to enterprise.

“Providing a conversational user experience layer to any enterprise system, it’s a technology that can enhance the user experience for both customers and employees," said Quanton managing director and dounder Garry Green.

Ruby Pulvirenti, Druid's vice president of sales for A/NZ, said the technology enabled a virtual agent for internal tools and back-office applications, providing a consistent experience for employees and an "amazing" customer experience.

“One of Druid’s levers is to align with strong local automation providers to reshape the enterprise ecosystem by redefining customer interactions and streamlining operations for unprecedented efficiency and growth,” she said.

The virtual assistants enable fast, personalised, omnichannel and hyper-automated interactions across multiple languages, via open integrations with existing enterprise systems and robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.

Druid also offers integrations into technologies such as UI Path, ChatGPT and others.

Green said that by providing real intelligence at the customer front end, the technology has the potential to significantly improve the customer experience and reduce call centre queues.

“Quanton is already in discussions with several New Zealand and Australian companies keen to harness the technology,” he said.

One potential customer was looking at a solution where Druid would support sales by responding to tender questions, massively speeding the response time and reducing staff overhead collating the required information.

“They have between 20 to 40 questions they have to answer, and it has to be done manually – with staff going and finding the policy document, other supporting material then extracting the relevant information, copying and pasting it into the response sheet," Green explained.

Quanton sealed another A/NZ regional deal last October, with RPA vendor Automation Anywhere.


Tags customer serviceAIQuantonartificial intelligenceconversational AI

