Macquarie Data Centres signs deal with Console Connect for PoP

This deal marks the vendor’s fourth PoP in Sydney.

Credit: Macquarie Telecom Group

Macquarie Data Centres has signed a deal with PCCW Global’s Console Connect for its fourth point of presence (PoP) in Sydney.

The network-as-a-service (NaaS) vendor’s new PoP provides Macquarie Data Centres' customers with the potential to connect to clouds and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

Located at Macquarie Park, Sydney, the PoP connects with a global network of 900 data centres.

These include hyper scalers like AWS, Google Cloud, Cloudflare, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

In addition, businesses can utilise Console Connect’s range of services, including on-demand metro, regional and international Layer 2 connections on the vendor’s high-performance network, business internet access via its IP Tier 1 network, its multi-cloud connectivity solution CloudRouter and remote peering service.

This isn’t the first time Console Connect signed a deal with a locally-operating data centre provider, with NextDC collaborating with the vendor in November 2020.

Global Connect’s deal with Macquarie Data Centres comes more than a week after the latter’s parent company, Macquarie Telecom Group, announced it would undergo a rebrand in June to Macquarie Technology Group.

The name change, it claimed, was in recognition of its transition towards a digital infrastructure business.

Speaking to ARN during the time of the rebranding announcement, CEO David Tudehope said the business had changed significantly in the past decade as its focus has shifted towards cloud, cyber security, data centres and telecommunications. 

“We’ve become a digital infrastructure business and it’s been a long journey that has been very fruitful for our investors. We’ve got a $1.2 billion market capitalisation and a 500 per cent increase in our share price in the past few years, reflecting that transition has been well received,” he said at the time. 

Meanwhile, the branding of the four existing business units within Macquarie, including Macquarie Data Centres, will remain intact.


