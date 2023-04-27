Menu
NSW Ed seeking partner for ‘3D reality capture’ model project

Digitising buildings at over 2,200 schools.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Photo 238489811 / 3d Building © Welcomia | Dreamstime.com

The NSW Department of Education is seeking a partner to establish a “3D reality capture” project, creating digital models of its physical buildings.

School Infrastructure NSW (SINSW), a department within the Department, is looking for a partner to help it create and update a library of 3D models, which includes over 2,200 schools and education-related business units across the state.

The Department claims the total number of buildings is estimated to number between 20,000 and 25,000, consisting of 400,000 to 450,000 rooms, in addition to roofed and unroofed structures.

The 3D models are to come in two types: photo-realistic configuration models and construction models utilising lidar (light detection and ranging), with preferential treatment given to the former category.

According to a request for tender (RFT) document, the models will be used to assess the Department’s spatial layout of its assets, as well as the condition and functionality, monitor construction progress and defect management, as well as assist in planning and design for asset interventions.

The proposed solution would see SINSW staff capture the related imagery, while the partner would produce the data, convert it into 3D models and manage them as required.

The estimated timeline sees the partner provide its intended solution from 1 July to August, with further development and refinement taking place from September through to the end of the contract.

Interested parties have until 19 May to send their submission to the Department.

The Department's focus on its digital image comes months after the previous state government announced in December that a cyber security course would be rolled out during 2023.


Tags NSW Department of Education

