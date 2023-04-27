Menu
TechOne partner Lánluas expands A/NZ footprint

Makes hires in Melbourne and Auckland.

TechnologyOne footprint Lánluas has made two hires across Australia and New Zealand on the back of customer growth. 

The company said it had hired Sohail Ahmed and Dennis Williams as consultants to match the growth of its client base across the Tasman.  

According to Lánluas, the new hires bring a “wealth of technical and industry experience and expertise to the company and will help to enhance the delivery of its innovative enterprise solutions” to clients across Australia and New Zealand. 

Ahmed joins the partner in Melbourne and is said to have experience in leading, delivering, maintaining and supporting complex business applications, multiple end-to-end full-cycle projects and change implementation in large local councils. 

He has previously worked at Merri-bek City Council, City of Canada Bay Council and Auckland Council in addition to several banks.   

Williams, meanwhile, joins the company in Wellington having previously worked at Healthcare of New Zealand where he held the role of group systems accountant. He has over 15 years of experience in the government, health and education sectors, including with IHC Group of Charities, Victoria University of Wellington and Sport New Zealand.  

Williams is said to have a proven record of accomplishment in designing and building extract, transform, load ETL) processes and structured query language (SQL) reports to automate invoice processing, leases and shared office journals. 

“We are delighted to welcome Dennis and Sohail to our team,” said John Speed, CEO of Lánluas. “Their skills and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver impactful solutions for our clients. Importantly they have extensive experience both on the client and consulting side, so they are ready to deliver our clients the most valuable advice and service leveraging their proven capability.” 


