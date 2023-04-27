TPG’s Vision Network adds four new RSPs

TPG-owned Vision Network has added four new retail service providers (RSPs) to its broadband network as part of a national upgrade.

The telco is currently upgrading its customers to fibre-to-the-business connectivity and has enlisted wholesale aggregators Wireline, Capti and MyOwnTel to its partner roster, as well as one additional unnamed RSP.

Vision Network, TPG's rebranded wholesale broadband arm, is now looking to its network of 10 wholesale customers to roll out high-speed broadband to 400,000 residential premises.

“As Australia’s largest non-NBN [National Broadband Network] broadband wholesale operator, we are passionate about the possibilities that superfast broadband can unlock,” said Vision Network’s managing director Jonathon Purbrick, who was appointed in March.

The addition of new service providers comes as Vision Network continues to upgrade the speed and capability of its wholesale broadband services and as it connects new buildings to its network across Australia.

“The future of home broadband will be all about speed. We continue to upgrade our network technologies so we can enable our partners to deliver the services customers need to thrive in the digital age,” Purbrick added.

Vision Network operates four superfast broadband networks including HFC in Geelong, Ballarat and Mildura, Victoria; fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) and fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) in metropolitan Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth; and fibre to-the-node (FTTN) services in Canberra, ACT.