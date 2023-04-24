Menu
Linux Foundation launches TLA+ language foundation

Linux Foundation launches TLA+ language foundation

TLA+ is a high-level programming language used to model complex, concurrent, and distributed programs and systems. It was created by Leslie Lamport and is backed by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
linux-code-binary-100938204-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

linux-code-binary-100938204-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

Credit: Shutterstock / Spectral-Design

TLA+ (Temporal Logic of Actions), a programming language for modeling programs and systems, particularly concurrent and distributed ones, is moving from Microsoftâ€™s jurisdiction to the Linux Foundation and getting its own, separate foundation to promote it.

The TLA+ Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the adoption and development of the language, was launched by the Linux Foundation on April 21. The TLA+ Foundation will provide education and training, fund research, develop tools, and build a community of practitioners. Inaugural members of the TLA+ Foundation include Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The TLA+ language has been used to verify complex software systems, reduce errors and improve reliability, the Linux Foundation said. The language purports to detect design flaws early in the development process to save resources and time.

Underpinning TLA+ is the notion that the best way to describe things precisely is with simple mathematics. TLA+ and its tools, according to the Linux Foundation, are useful for eliminating fundamental design errors that are hard to find and expensive to correct in code. The language was invented by computer scientist Leslie Lamport, now a distinguished scientist with Microsoft Research.

Among the users of TLA+ is Oracle, which has used the language to model more than 25 services of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including the block storage and file storage services, and verify the correctness of complex design scenarios including distributed replication, failover, and live re-sharding.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 