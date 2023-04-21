Menu
Optus expands further into WA through Retravision deal

Already available in five stores, with 14 more to receive the telco's solutions later this year.

Credit: Photo 168873538 © Marlon Trottmann | Dreamstime.com

Optus has signed a partnership with retailer Retravision to expand its reach across Western Australia.

The arrangement covers Optus’ prepaid solutions in Retravision stores across the state, including in regional communities.

Since March 2023, Optus’ products and offerings have been made available in five stores, with 14 more stores to receive the telco’s solutions later this year.

Retravision managing director David Dorsett-Lynn said the deal was made as the retailer saw an opportunity to support the state with Optus’ range of prepaid products.

Meanwhile, Optus territory general manager for WA Paul O’Neill labelled the partnership as “important”, particularly for the state’s regional communities.

“Both Optus and Retravision shared aligned values, passion and service to our customers. The long-term commitment from both sides is a representation of our ongoing dedication to Western Australia,” he added.

Optus’ deal with Retravision comes less than a month after Hubify signed a new five-year deal with the telco to sell Optus Enterprise services to Australian businesses from 1 April.

That deal was focused on the enterprise market and has an estimated revenue value of approximately $12 million based on the then-current run rate.

It overrode the one the pair signed in April 2021 for selling services to small businesses and large enterprises as, since then, the service provider expanded its offering to include managed services and cyber security offerings to medium and large enterprises.

The partnership also comes the same day as law firm Slater and Gordon issued proceedings against Optus on behalf of current and former customers whose personal information was compromised in its September data breach.


