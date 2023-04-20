Menu
Dicker Data gets Radwin deal

Dicker Data gets Radwin deal

Targeting regional areas, transport, mining, oil and gas markets.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data)

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data)

Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has signed a distribution deal with wireless broadband hardware manufacturer Radwin for its entire portfolio of solutions.

Under the deal, partners will be able to access Radwin’s carrier-grade wireless offerings, targeting regional areas, transport, mining, oil and gas markets, from 20 April.

Additionally, Dicker Data is also in talks with specific partners to provider layer 2 connectvitiy to a transport provider for connectivity to incoming cargo ships before they reach docks to share files and access business applications.

According to the distributor, Radwin’s high bandwidth outdoor wireless products run complementary to its existing indoor wireless portfolio.

“Connectivity is critical in modern business and with many business functions now completely dependent on connectivity, solutions that enable businesses to operate more effectively across longer distances, particularly where cabling is not an option, are of increasing importance,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer at Dicker Data.

Meanwhile, Udi Furman, sales director for Oceania and Southeast Asia (SEA) at Radwin, said Dicker Data’s platform is well suited for “introducing new contractors to the Radwin brand and product portfolio”.

Dicker Data’s deal with Radwin comes over a month after it teamed up with networking vendor Netgear, which saw it gain access to Netgear’s SMB and professional AV range of switches, including routers, range extenders and home mesh networking in the Australian market. 

Unlike Radwin’s deal with Dicker Data, the Netgear agreement covered solutions suitable for the home and gaming markets.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dicker DataRadwin

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 