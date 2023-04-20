Dicker Data gets Radwin deal

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has signed a distribution deal with wireless broadband hardware manufacturer Radwin for its entire portfolio of solutions.



Under the deal, partners will be able to access Radwin’s carrier-grade wireless offerings, targeting regional areas, transport, mining, oil and gas markets, from 20 April.

Additionally, Dicker Data is also in talks with specific partners to provider layer 2 connectvitiy to a transport provider for connectivity to incoming cargo ships before they reach docks to share files and access business applications.

According to the distributor, Radwin’s high bandwidth outdoor wireless products run complementary to its existing indoor wireless portfolio.

“Connectivity is critical in modern business and with many business functions now completely dependent on connectivity, solutions that enable businesses to operate more effectively across longer distances, particularly where cabling is not an option, are of increasing importance,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer at Dicker Data.



Meanwhile, Udi Furman, sales director for Oceania and Southeast Asia (SEA) at Radwin, said Dicker Data’s platform is well suited for “introducing new contractors to the Radwin brand and product portfolio”.

Dicker Data’s deal with Radwin comes over a month after it teamed up with networking vendor Netgear, which saw it gain access to Netgear’s SMB and professional AV range of switches, including routers, range extenders and home mesh networking in the Australian market.

Unlike Radwin’s deal with Dicker Data, the Netgear agreement covered solutions suitable for the home and gaming markets.