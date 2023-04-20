Menu
VMware launches global multi-cloud service for MSPs

VMware launches global multi-cloud service for MSPs

Partners and customers can look forward to enhanced go-to-market support and benefits.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Zia Yusuf (VMware)

Zia Yusuf (VMware)

Credit: VMware

VMware has launched Cross-Cloud managed services, a new partner program that aims to a set of prescriptive offers and enhanced go-to-market (GTM) and sales support for managed services providers (MSP).

The vendor aims to help partners build managed services ‘faster and easier’ for customers in the multi-cloud era.

With VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, VMware will combine prescriptive solutions, improved incentives, aligned GTM activities, and ‘more flexibility’.

The aim is to enable MSPs to drive growth, improve profitability, and increase recurring services revenue while improving time to value for multi-cloud environments. Additionally, they’re aiming to bridge today’s IT talent and skills gap for customers.

The move follows an expansion of its Partner Connect program, which offers enhanced flexibility, efficiency, 'faster and simpler' paths to progression, incentives, and rewards for partners’ performance and capabilities.

“With our global ecosystem of VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Providers, we will help customers to evolve from cloud chaos to cloud smart while achieving outcomes faster,” said Zia Yusuf, senior vice president, strategic ecosystem and industry solutions at VMware.

“VMware Cross-Cloud managed services is yet another example of how we will empower partners to expand and grow their VMware businesses while collaborating to help customer implement a cloud smart strategy that accelerates their digital transformation.”

MSPs can look forward to benefits such as improved incentives like rewards and back-end rebates, more flexibility through a new bring-you-own-subscription option, a new co-selling program to enhance GTM alignment, as well as ‘more deal protection’ on SaaS related sales.

In addition, partners can tap on prescriptive offers targeting key customer outcomes and build ‘validated service offerings’ to deliver ‘differentiated’ services.

These include the VMware Cross-Cloud managed services for Hybrid Cloud – which aims to enable customers’ total cost of ownership for on-premises environments, simplify operations, provide insights, and accelerate migrations – as well as the service for Native Public Cloud and Modern Apps.

The latter service enables customers to automate more secure modern platform operations across multiple cloud services to achieve ‘centralised governance’ and ‘better cost controls’.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VMwaremanaged services providersmulti-Cloud

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 