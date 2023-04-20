Menu
Boomi appoints ex-Salesforce talent to lead channel

Boomi appoints ex-Salesforce talent to lead channel

Dan McAllister comes into the role with 25 years of experience with alliance-related positions.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Dan McAllister (Boomi)

Dan McAllister (Boomi)

Credit: Boomi

Boomi has appointed Salesforce’s former senior vice president of global alliances and channels Dan McAllister to lead its own channel efforts. 

Also taking up the role of SVP of global alliances and channels for the software vendor, McAllister is tasked with building up Boomi’s global partner ecosystem and developing “win-win partner enablement programs,” the company claimed.

He takes over from David Tavolaro, who had previously held the role since 2016.

McAllister comes into the role with 25 years at tech companies with alliance-related positions. Prior to Salesforce, where he worked for over two and a half years, he was also employed at MuleSoft, Box, NetSuite, SAP, Crystal Decisions, Point Information Systems, Periphonics Corporations and CA Technologies. 

McAllister's appointment comes amid a wave of new senior-level hires, including Greg Wolfe as chief commercial officer, Rahim Bhatia as chief strategy officer, Jessica Soisson as chief accounting officer and Troy Anderson as global commercial market vice president. 

“Demand for digital connectivity, integration, and automation has never been stronger as organisations across industries face unprecedented market volatility, the rapid pace of technological change, and an increasingly complex software ecosystem,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. 

“These leaders have the experience and passion to take Boomi to the next level.”

Boomi was acquired from Dell Technologies by private equity players Francisco Partners and TPG Capital back in 2021 for US$4 billion.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags boomi

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 