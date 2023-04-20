Boomi appoints ex-Salesforce talent to lead channel

Dan McAllister comes into the role with 25 years of experience with alliance-related positions.

Dan McAllister (Boomi) Credit: Boomi

Boomi has appointed Salesforce’s former senior vice president of global alliances and channels Dan McAllister to lead its own channel efforts.

Also taking up the role of SVP of global alliances and channels for the software vendor, McAllister is tasked with building up Boomi’s global partner ecosystem and developing “win-win partner enablement programs,” the company claimed.

He takes over from David Tavolaro, who had previously held the role since 2016.

McAllister comes into the role with 25 years at tech companies with alliance-related positions. Prior to Salesforce, where he worked for over two and a half years, he was also employed at MuleSoft, Box, NetSuite, SAP, Crystal Decisions, Point Information Systems, Periphonics Corporations and CA Technologies.

McAllister's appointment comes amid a wave of new senior-level hires, including Greg Wolfe as chief commercial officer, Rahim Bhatia as chief strategy officer, Jessica Soisson as chief accounting officer and Troy Anderson as global commercial market vice president.

“Demand for digital connectivity, integration, and automation has never been stronger as organisations across industries face unprecedented market volatility, the rapid pace of technological change, and an increasingly complex software ecosystem,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi.

“These leaders have the experience and passion to take Boomi to the next level.”

Boomi was acquired from Dell Technologies by private equity players Francisco Partners and TPG Capital back in 2021 for US$4 billion.