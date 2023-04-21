Menu
Stu Garrow tapped as Aiven APAC VP

Stu Garrow tapped as Aiven APAC VP

Takes over from Olivier van Grembergen.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Stu Garrow (Aiven)

Stu Garrow (Aiven)

Credit: Supplied

Aiven has appointed Stu Garrow as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) regional vice president.

He takes over from Olivier van Grembergen, who was appointed in October as the Helsinki-headquartered open source cloud data platform company's first APAC VP.

However, van Grembergen is no longer with the company, a spokesperson said.

Based in Singapore, Garrow is tasked with driving strategic growth in the region with a focus on sales and channel development, partners, and the community, Aiven said.

He brings to the role more than three decades of experience in the industry, most recently as senior vice president and APAC general manager of Talend. Prior to that, he led MuleSoft’s APAC channel growth and was its first employee in Asia.

He has also held senior channel roles in Singapore and Australia at Tech Inject, Certus Solutions, Software Traction, Agitar Software, IBM and Rational Software. 
 
“Stu is a strong, collaborative leader with a proven track record in leading high-achieving, customer-centric teams and building strategic alliances and partnerships in APAC,” said David Wyatt, chief revenue officer, Aiven. 

“Aiven is supporting some of the world’s most innovative companies, helping them simplify their data infrastructure challenges through our open-source data platform to drive cost efficiencies and agility,” said Garrow. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Aiven

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 