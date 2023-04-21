Menu
1,000 jobs to be created with NBN upgrade partner contracts

Includes roles for drill operators, civil construction workers, fibre haulers and splicers, general labourers and vacuum truck operators.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: NBN

NBN Co has claimed over 1,000 new jobs will be created over the next two and a half years following the awarding of contracts to four delivery partners.

The forecast of new job opportunities follow the National Broadband Network (NBN) builder’s statement on 18 April that it awarded contracts to Ventia, Service Stream, Fulton Hogan Utilities and Downer EDI for the upgrading of a further one million locations from a fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) network to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections.

The additional hires, which will work for the delivery partners, would include individual workers and construction businesses to be involved in new civil works covering nearly 7,000 kilometres to roll out more than 65,000 kilometres of optical fibre.

This include drill operators, civil construction workers, fibre haulers and splicers, general labourers and vacuum truck operators, with training to take from one to three months.

Dion Ljubanovic (NBN Co)Credit: Supplied
Dion Ljubanovic (NBN Co)

“With ongoing construction activities bringing fibre deeper to more than 800 suburbs across Australia right now, delivery partners continue to take expressions of interest from individuals and businesses across the nation as further communities are added to the upgrade program,” said Dion Ljubanovic, NBN Co executive general manager.

“The work is ideal for seasoned professionals, those wanting to return to the field, school leavers and people looking to learn new skills that will help set them up for a rewarding career in telecommunications and infrastructure development.”


