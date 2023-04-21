Khoros appoints Travis Mason as VP to cover APAC

Enters the role of vice president and general manager of Australia and New Zealand.

Travis Mason (Khoros) Credit: Khoros

Customer engagement software and services provider Khoros has appointed Travis Mason as vice president to cover sales and delivery across the whole of Asia Pacific (APAC).



He takes on the role of VP and country manager of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) following the company’s previous APAC general manager, Booth Fellers, was promoted to a global role in its head office in Texas back in 2021. Since then, the region was managed out of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the US.

According to a spokesperson, Khoros decided to invest in a dedicated VP and regional country manager again after recent growth in digital customer contact in the region.

Speaking on his appointment, Khoros CEO Chris Tranquill said Mason's expertise and experience with dealing with the company on the customer side was “critical for fostering operational excellence”.

That experience comes from 30 years of experience in a mix of sales and technical roles, with his most recent position being National Australia Bank’s (NAB) head of conversational banking, which involved delivering a platform that handled over 40,000 digital conversations a week with customers.

In addition to NAB, he has also worked at the Australian Red Cross, Nuance Communications, Dimension Data, Australian Air Express, Salmat, Merge Consulting, Goldman Sachs JBWere and Telesell Marketing.

He was also a lecturer from 2018 to 2022 at Swinburne University of Technology on a contract basis for over four years, focusing on artificial intelligence, data visualisation, predictive intelligence and machine learning.