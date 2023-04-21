Menu
Khoros appoints Travis Mason as VP to cover APAC

Khoros appoints Travis Mason as VP to cover APAC

Enters the role of vice president and general manager of Australia and New Zealand.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Travis Mason (Khoros)

Travis Mason (Khoros)

Credit: Khoros

Customer engagement software and services provider Khoros has appointed Travis Mason as vice president to cover sales and delivery across the whole of Asia Pacific (APAC).

He takes on the role of VP and country manager of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) following the company’s previous APAC general manager, Booth Fellers, was promoted to a global role in its head office in Texas back in 2021. Since then, the region was managed out of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the US.

According to a spokesperson, Khoros decided to invest in a dedicated VP and regional country manager again after recent growth in digital customer contact in the region.

Speaking on his appointment, Khoros CEO Chris Tranquill said Mason's expertise and experience with dealing with the company on the customer side was “critical for fostering operational excellence”.

That experience comes from 30 years of experience in a mix of sales and technical roles, with his most recent position being National Australia Bank’s (NAB) head of conversational banking, which involved delivering a platform that handled over 40,000 digital conversations a week with customers.

In addition to NAB, he has also worked at the Australian Red Cross, Nuance Communications, Dimension Data, Australian Air Express, Salmat, Merge Consulting, Goldman Sachs JBWere and Telesell Marketing.

He was also a lecturer from 2018 to 2022 at Swinburne University of Technology on a contract basis for over four years, focusing on artificial intelligence, data visualisation, predictive intelligence and machine learning.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Khoros

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 