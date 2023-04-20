Menu
Oracle expands availability of Java 8 performance pack

Oracle expands availability of Java 8 performance pack

The Java 8 Enterprise Performance Pack, a performance boosting drop-in replacement for JDK 8 workloads on Linux, is now available via public download.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Oracle's Java 8 Enterprise Performance Pack, a drop-in replacement for JDK 8 that promises to bring Java 17 performance to Java 8 workloads, is being made available on public download pages on Oracle.com, the company announced on April 18. 

Previously, the package was offered only through My Oracle Support for existing customers.

Production use of the Java 8 Enterprise Performance Pack requires either a paid Java SE subscription or to be running on Oracle Cloud. But use of it is free for development, testing, prototyping on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and personal use. It is available for download under the Java SE OTN license.

A drop-in replacement for Java 8 workloads on Linux servers, Java 8 Enterprise Performance Pack was introduced by Oracle in October 2022 to bring better performance to legacy Java 8 server workloads. 

Significant boosts in performance and memory management were sought, with Java 8 users able to leverage improvements brought to Java since Java 8 first arrived in March 2014.

Users of the Java 8 Enterprise Performance Pack have reported an approximate 20% performance increase without code or configuration changes, and even greater improvements with simple configuration updates, according to Oracle.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 