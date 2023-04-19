Menu
AUCloud hires Robert Ovens as chief product officer

Comes with over 20 years of experience in IT.

Robert Ovens (AUCloud)

Credit: AUCloud

AUCloud has appointed Robert Ovens as its inaugural chief product officer to oversee the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider’s development of its technology.

In the newly-created role, Ovens will drive business growth through new product solutions and transformations, according to AUCloud CEO and managing director Peter Maloney.

“Robert will lead an expert team of professionals across product and engineering to develop and execute a cohesive product strategy that aligns with our strategic business goals and meets the mission-critical needs of our customers,” Maloney said.

“Cyber security solutions and cloud infrastructure are crucial in protecting organisations' digital information and systems from unauthorised access, theft and damage.”

“With the increasing use of cloud computing, data protection and cyber security measures become even more important to securely store and protect sensitive data and access to critical systems.”

Ovens comes into the role after more than 20 years in IT,  with nearly nine of those spent at legal outfit Dye & Durham Australia – most recently as its director of software engineering.

He shares this trait with Maloney, who also left Dye & Durham after 10 years to join AUCloud as its CEO and managing director last month. He took over the MD role from Phil Dawson, who remained with the business as its executive director and focused his attention on government relations.


