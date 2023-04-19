Menu
Peter Menadue picked as Atturra Cloud Business Solutions GM

Responsible for for expanding Atturra's Microsoft business in the commercial sector.

Peter Menadue (Atturra)

Atturra has hired former MOQdigital chief go-to-market Peter Menadue as its Cloud Business Solutions general manager to leverage his Microsoft expertise.

In the role, Menadue will be responsible for expanding Atturra’s Microsoft business in small, medium and corporate (SMC) markets across the commercial sector.

“With an impressive track record and experience working with Microsoft, his expertise will be invaluable in driving growth within the SMC segment,” said Greg Mace, executive general manager at Atturra.

“Atturra [is] dedicated to expanding opportunities in this area and Peter’s contributions are expected to help accelerate our momentum.”

That track record includes his nearly year and a half spent at MOQdigital, which saw him initially join the company in September 2021 to focus on its Microsoft business.

Prior to that, he worked at NTT and Dimension Data, where he was also tasked with its global go-to-market with Microsoft and other similar roles.

In total, Menadue has over 30 years of experience, most of which containing a focus on Microsoft solutions.

“Atturra’s focus on delivering cloud solutions and its commitment to providing services to its clients aligns with my values and experience,” Menadue added.

“I am looking forward to working with the talent and expertise at Atturra to continue driving the success of the Cloud Business Solutions division.”

In March, Atturra made a significant move to acquire Somerville Group for $15 million in cash and 1,647,059 Atturra shares.




