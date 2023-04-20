CyberCX and Baidam Solutions ranked among top Tenable APAC partners

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) and Phillip Jenkinson (Baidam Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Two Australian partners have picked up awards for Asia Pacific during Tenable’s 2023 Global Partner Awards.

The cyber security vendor handed gongs to Queensland-based Baidam Solutions and Sydney-based CyberCX, among other Asia Pacific (APAC) winners spanning from China, Japan and the Philippines.

CyberCX won the Top Overall Partner award for generating the highest overall sales from both new business and renewals.

Baidam Solutions, meanwhile, won the award for Breakthrough Partner, which honours Silver or Gold Tier Partners with the largest year-over-year growth in overall sales (excluding renewals).

Westcon Group also picked up the award for Top Distributor for the APAC region.

“As the Tenable Assure Partner Program continues to grow, we want to take a moment to celebrate partners who have gone above and beyond to support customer success,” said Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development, channels and specialist sales.

“Our shared customer-centric commitment and tight collaboration enables Tenable and its partners to create outstanding exposure management programs that enable customers to better understand, manage and reduce cyber risk. We look forward to continuing our important work with our partners.”

The awards coincided with the start of Tenable's annual virtual partner conference AssureWorld 2023.