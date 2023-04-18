Menu
Ventia, Service Stream, Fulton Hogan Utilities and Downer EDI picked for NBN upgrades

Ventia, Service Stream, Fulton Hogan Utilities and Downer EDI picked for NBN upgrades

Falls under $2.4 billion investment plan.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Kathrine Dyer (NBN Co)

Kathrine Dyer (NBN Co)

Credit: Supplied

NBN Co has awarded contracts to Ventia, Service Stream, Fulton Hogan Utilities and Downer EDI to execute its planned upgrade. 

The partners will take part in the upgrade of the National Broadband Network of a further  one million locations from a fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) network to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections, which falls under the federal government’s $2.4 billion investment in the network. 

Ventia and Service Stream will undertake deployment and construction work in NSW, Victoria and Queensland, with the former also taking on Tasmania. 

Fulton Hogan Utilities will handle Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory. Downer EDI, meanwhile, will handle NSW and WA. 

“To date, our delivery partners have laid the foundation for NBN full fibre customer connections, with more than 30,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable hauled into suburbs and townships across Australia,” said Kathrine Dyer, chief operating officer at NBN Co. 

“By pushing fibre deeper into communities, we are further supporting the tremendous benefits that the NBN network brings through online education, tele-health services, the ability to work from home, experience great gaming and streaming, connect more smart devices for added convenience, all the while strengthening social inclusion for those who need it most.” 

In 2021, Ventia, Downer Group, Lendlease Service and Fulton Hogan Utilities were awarded contracts with a total value of $1.1 billion to partake in the FTTN upgrade.

In March 2022, NBN Co announced the first 50,000 customers served by FTTN had become eligible to upgrade to FTTP.  

Meanwhile, in an update from February this year, the NBN builder said three million FTTN connections are expected to be upgraded to FTTP by the end of 2025.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags nbn coService StreamDowner EDIventiaFulton Hogan Utilities

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 