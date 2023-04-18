Menu
Govt opens consultation on $15M mobile network disaster program

Govt opens consultation on $15M mobile network disaster program

The previous round provided $23.5 million allocated to major telcos for roughly 1,000 projects.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Michelle Rowland (Minister for Communications)

Michelle Rowland (Minister for Communications)

Credit: Supplied

The federal government is seeking out feedback on the guidelines for round two of a program to reinforce mobile networks in regional, rural and remote communities during natural disasters.

The program, the Mobile Network Hardening Program (MNHP), focuses on reducing the risks of service outages and improving restoration times during natural disasters through the funding of solutions such as portable generators, power back-up upgrades and physical tower hardening.

It also aims to strengthen the resilience of facilities owned by telecommunication companies to operate for longer periods during bushfires and other natural disasters.

Round one of the program was funded through the previous government’s $37 million Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters Initiative, which was announced in January 2020 and saw $23.5 million in funding provided to Telstra, Optus and TPG over two stages for roughly 1,000 projects.

It also included additional Muster Trucks and fly-away kits for deployable satellite connections for NBN Co.

For round two, which had $15 million in funding earmarked during the current government’s 2022-23 October Budget, the consultation period is focused on its design, with applications for the round itself expected to open “in the coming months”.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said she encouraged the telecommunications industry, as well as regional Australians and community groups, to provide their feedback during through the consultation period.

“Australians deserve world class connectivity, no matter where they live or work. In times of crisis, access to reliable connectivity can literally be a matter of life and death,” she said.
 
“While no telecommunications network can ever be 100 per cent disaster-proof, the Albanese government is determined to reduce the risk of communications outages during natural disasters.

“Round [two] of the Mobile Network Hardening Program delivers on our commitment to substantially improve the resilience of our communications networks.”
 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags federal government

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 