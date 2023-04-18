Govt opens consultation on $15M mobile network disaster program

Michelle Rowland (Minister for Communications) Credit: Supplied

The federal government is seeking out feedback on the guidelines for round two of a program to reinforce mobile networks in regional, rural and remote communities during natural disasters.

The program, the Mobile Network Hardening Program (MNHP), focuses on reducing the risks of service outages and improving restoration times during natural disasters through the funding of solutions such as portable generators, power back-up upgrades and physical tower hardening.

It also aims to strengthen the resilience of facilities owned by telecommunication companies to operate for longer periods during bushfires and other natural disasters.

Round one of the program was funded through the previous government’s $37 million Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters Initiative, which was announced in January 2020 and saw $23.5 million in funding provided to Telstra, Optus and TPG over two stages for roughly 1,000 projects.

It also included additional Muster Trucks and fly-away kits for deployable satellite connections for NBN Co.

For round two, which had $15 million in funding earmarked during the current government’s 2022-23 October Budget, the consultation period is focused on its design, with applications for the round itself expected to open “in the coming months”.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said she encouraged the telecommunications industry, as well as regional Australians and community groups, to provide their feedback during through the consultation period.

“Australians deserve world class connectivity, no matter where they live or work. In times of crisis, access to reliable connectivity can literally be a matter of life and death,” she said.



“While no telecommunications network can ever be 100 per cent disaster-proof, the Albanese government is determined to reduce the risk of communications outages during natural disasters.

“Round [two] of the Mobile Network Hardening Program delivers on our commitment to substantially improve the resilience of our communications networks.”

