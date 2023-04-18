Menu
Qlik crowns top APAC partners

Qlik crowns top APAC partners

Comes partners claimed to have experienced “incredible” growth and evolution over the last year.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Itamar Ankorion (Qlik)

Itamar Ankorion (Qlik)

Credit: Qlik

PwC, Integrated Business Technologies and Boon Solutions have been hailed as three of Qlik’s top-performing partners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Celebrated at QlikWorld in Las Vegas, the US software vendor's SVP of global partners and alliances Itamar Ankorion claimed partners experienced “incredible” growth and evolution over the last year.

“Customers are looking to increase their ability to leverage data for insights and action, especially in the cloud and we’re thrilled to celebrate our partner ecosystem and our mutual success,” he said.

In the Global Partner Awards, PwC scored System Integrator Partner of the Year for the APAC region.

This isn’t the first time PwC has won this award, as it also won the same accolade in 2022 for its efforts a year prior. 

Meanwhile, the Sydney-based IBT was celebrated at the global awards for its regional wins in the Solution Provider of the Year and Million Dollar Club categories.

On winning the two awards, IBT's principal consultant for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and BI technologies Evan Hodges said it was "no easy achievement and what it means to IBT is that our customer centric approach continues to reap rewards".

Perth's Boon was also acknowledged with its win of the the Active Intelligence Partner of the Year award.

Other winners at the global level include Amazon Web Services for Technology Partner of the Year, Databricks for Technology Partner Innovation, Accenture for System Integrator Partner of the Year and TCS for System Integrator Partner Innovation.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags PwCBoon SolutionsIBTIntegrated Business Technologies

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 