Bourne Digital lifts lid on SAP home care portal

Start-up HomeMade implemented SAP BTP to create a self-management tool for elderly home care.

L-R: Selim Ahmed (Bourne Digital) and Damien Bueno (SAP A/NZ president and managing director)

Credit: Supplied

Melbourne consultancy Bourne Digital has developed a self-service portal for elderly people and their families to manage their home care needs. 

Created for start-up HomeMade, the platform is built on SAP’s Business Technology Platform (BTP) and claims to automate a number of processes for organising care packages. 

Built over 12 months, the portal is said to have improved the efficiency of processes and workflow management and provided greater transparency in terms of service provision.  

According to HomeMade, a start-up that offers to manage home care packages for a flat fee, the platform helps them offer more flexibility to participants looking to choose and access a variety of services and support. 

"We started the process by exploring the needs of those receiving Home Care Packages (being older Australians and their families), to help us design a solution that met these needs," explained Selim Ahmed, Bourne Digital CEO. "We then set about developing a solution on the SAP BTP platform, collaborating via regular agile delivery sprints to further test and refine the solution, so that we were able to end up with an intuitive, automated, self-service portal that offered greater flexibility, choice, and control to home care participants."

Now six months on from the project, HomeMade said it has seen a nine-day reduction in the time it takes to onboard new participants and a 50 per cent reduction in reimbursement processing time. 

Ahmed claimed that participants are also saving more than $5,000 annually on average in management fees.

"Leveraging SAP BTP has allowed us to create a solution that better supports older Australians in need of care and given us an exciting and innovative platform that will help us grow,” said Laura Westhorpe, general manager of HomeMade. 

“By implementing SAP BTP, HomeMade is able to offer faster and more transparent care options to older Australians and their families, while also reducing the money spent on admin fees so that more resources can be put towards improving their quality of life. The work done together with HomeMade and Bourne Digital demonstrates how next-generation technology can have a powerful positive impact when it comes to improving people’s lives.” 

Bourne Digital, an SAP AppHaus Network partner, specialises in cloud solutions including mobile, UX, advanced analytics and internet of things solutions. 

In 2019, it launched the Bourne Digital Experience Design Centre, which was the first SAP AppHaus in Australia and Asia Pacific and Japan and was also run by a partner. 

“Bourne Digital partnered with HomeMade to apply design thinking to build a scalable, secure and highly intuitive portal solution,” said Ahmed.

“SAP BTP was a fantastic platform that was set up to accommodate one portal for multiple personas including aged care recipients, HomeMade customer service and service providers. It has been an amazing opportunity to partner with a forward-thinking organisation like HomeMade.”  


