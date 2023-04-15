AustCyber-backed group sets new cyber benchmark

Claims the industry is “fragmented with no clear career pathway for growth and development”.

Credit: Supplied

The Australian Cyber Security Growth Network (AustCyber) has organised a group to create a program in order to establish a standard for cyber security professionals across the country.



Named the Australian Cyber Security Professionalisation Program (ACSP), the co-design team will set out to establish the role of cyber security professionals and define career and education pathways through an accredited program,

The decision to do so, according to AustCyber, is due to the industry being “fragmented with no clear career pathway for growth and development”.

The ACSP team consists of cyber security professionals from a range of bodies, including individuals from non-profit cyber security training organisation (ISC)2, IT governance training association ISACA, the Australian Computer Society, the Australian Information Security Association, TAFEcyber, the Australian Information Industry Association and the Tech Council of Australia in addition to AustCyber. Advisory and investment firm KordaMentha, which targets cyber security as one of its expertise areas, is also involved.

“Cyber security is one of the most important industries for us to strengthen, and the fact we haven’t had a clear pathway for professional growth and development in Australia, has left us extremely vulnerable,” said AustCyber group executive Jason Murrell.

“We as a collective want to give members of the cyber security industry both locally and abroad a clear pathway of standards to work towards.”

The ACSP co-design team has already conducted research in order to understand the current customer experience and flag gaps in the local cyber security ecosystem, which includes engaging with key stakeholders, employers and employees to figure out what needs to be presented in the program.

After this, “extensive optimisation testing” will take place to make sure it meets international cyber security standards.

This isn’t the first time AustCyber has tried to invest in Australian cyber security skills, with the network being one of a number of organisations involved with the federal government-backed Cyber National Assessment Program for Skills and Employment (CYNAPSE), which was launched by FifthDomain last week.