GFI Software appoints Aquion as second Aussie distie

Looks to accelerate its growth in the local market.

Derek Nower (GFI Software) Credit: Derek Nower

Software and security vendor GFI Software has appointed a second distributor for the Australian market in the form of Aquion.

Founded in 1992, GSI Software offers small- to medium-sized business- (SMB) targeted software solutions covering network management and performance, security and collaboration applications.

GSI has distributed in the market through Ingram Micro in Australia since 2012 but is now looking to accelerate its growth in the local market.

“The Australian market remains crucial for GFI Software, as we recognise that there is a lot of opportunity in the region,” said Derek Nower, GFI’s senior vice president of global channel sales. We are focusing on growing our presence here through strategic investments and to help achieve our goals, we’ve named Sydney-based software distributor Aquion as a distributor to provide further resourcing to our current and prospective partners.”

The vendor added that the new partnership with Aquion will “enable them to better serve their customers in Australia while expanding their presence within the region”.

According to Aquion, the new partnership will enable GFI to expand their presence in the Australian market by leveraging Aquion’s extensive distribution network and local expertise.

Aquion COO Richard Thomas said the company was excited to partner with GFI for the Australian marketplace and “looks forward in helping to support and increase their channel presence”.