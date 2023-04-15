Menu
Karl Sice joins DXC Technology

Karl Sice joins DXC Technology

Will serve as client partner and will lead NSW government business.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Karl Sice (DXC Technology)

Karl Sice (DXC Technology)

Credit: Karl Sice

Channel veteran Karl Sice has joined DXC Technology in Australia four months after exiting Arrow.

Sice will serve as client partner for DXC and will be responsible for the general management, delivery of solutions and growth for its NSW government business in Australia.   

According to a DXC spokesperson, Sice will largely be focused on driving business outcomes through transformation and the modernisation of applications, infrastructure, employee and customer experience and business process outsourcing. 

Sice left his previous role as Arrow general manager of Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) in January.

Sice — inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame in 2017 — joined Arrow in 2019, replacing Andrew Assad, following management positions at ALE, ASI Solutions and Winc, previously Staples.

Prior to this, Sice was general manager of Acronis across Pacific and A/NZ, having also held sales and director roles at Gartner and Sun Microsystems, respectively. 

At the end of last year, DXC ramped up its operations in NSW with the launch of its Customer Engagement Centre in the Sydney CBD, which was designed to facilitate improved customer collaboration, fitting in with the ‘future’ of work’ ideology. 

Earlier this month, the global systems integrator gained its Oracle’s Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise (CPSE) for the fifth consecutive year.  

 Part of the Oracle PartnerNetwork program, the CSPE recognises DXC Technology as a partner with the skills and demonstrated experience to build, deploy, run and manage both Oracle and non-Oracle workloads on Oracle Cloud.   


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DXC Technology

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 