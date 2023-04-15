Menu
BlackBerry appoints new VP of APAC for its cybersecurity business

Industry veteran Tash Stamatelos will lead the region's business strategy.

Tash Stamatelos (BlackBerry)

Credit: BlackBerry

BlackBerry has appointed Tash Stamatelos as vice president Asia Pacific Sales for BlackBerry Cybersecurity.

Based in Singapore, Stamatelos will be responsible for developing and implementing sales and marketing strategies to drive growth across the region.

Stamatelos’ priority is to ensure his team offers the best support to customers that need to address the increased scale and sophistication of threats that legacy software can no longer protect, including the use of automation for attacks at scale.

Stamatelos brings with him over 35 years of experience managing international sales and operations. He has spent the past three decades working throughout Asia for multinationals and start-ups, specialising in business development, building and managing partner channel programs, performance consulting, organisational change management, and sales strategy and execution.

Prior to BlackBerry, he was the consumer head of sales for McAfee, APAC. He has also previously served as the VP of sales and marketing for APAC and EMEA at AT&T QuickPlay.

He held other previous sales leadership roles at VMware, Amdocs and Seams Systems.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Tash Stamatelos as our VP, Asia Pacific Sales,” said John J. Giamatteo, president, Cybersecurity at BlackBerry. “With his extensive experience as an IT security and business leader, I’m confident he will be instrumental to BlackBerry’s growth and presence in the APAC region.

“In this role, Tash will support the company’s strategy to deliver innovative, intelligent security solutions that prevent cyber-attacks, as threat actors continue to target vulnerable sectors and critical infrastructure in Asia and Australia.”

His appointment reflects BlackBerry’s focus on helping government and private enterprises in Singapore, Australia and throughout the region to proactively protect IT infrastructures against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

“I am honoured to join BlackBerry, an iconic brand with a reputation as a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and managed services,” said Stamatelos. “In such a persistently adversarial cyber landscape, I am committed to delivering exceptional value to our partners and customers and driving our growth strategy in Asia Pacific.

“My goal is to help solve every unique security challenge with our AI-driven software and always-on cyber experts, so that our customers can enjoy round-the-clock protection, forget about cyber-risk and just focus on their business growth.”


Tags Blackberrycybersecurity solutions

