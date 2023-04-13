St John NSW takes on Microsoft security through Macquarie deal

Naran McClung (Macquarie Telecom Group) Credit: Macquarie Telecom Group

St John Ambulance NSW has shifted over to Microsoft-powered cyber security solutions through a deal with Macquarie Cloud Services.



Under the deal, St John NSW has picked up a managed detection and response (MDR) solution that is powered by Microsoft Sentinel, which has granted the charity organisation to monitor and detect threats in real-time.

“We all know the importance of St John NSW and by extension the importance of keeping its data safe from the predatory claws of criminals,” said Naran McClung, head of Azure and consulting at Macquarie.

“By leveraging a solution that is fast, reliable and spans its broad tapestry of stakeholders, St John NSW is upholding its enduring reputation for keeping Australians safe.”

Additionally, Macquarie, which is owned by Macquarie Telecom Group, has also provided tailored solutions and cyber security education, mostly via a threat intelligence platform that was built from over 40 data sources.

According to Peter Bouhalis, CIO at St John NSW, the platform has played “a crucial role” in keeping the organisation secure.

“St John tries to make life easy for volunteers using our systems and Macquarie helped us introduce tailored conditional access policies to help them,” he said.

“It is difficult for small organisations to hire their own cyber security personnel. Macquarie is my source for this high-level security talent and the team consistently brings both new skills and proven experience to the table.”

