Aussie IT jobs hold steady in March as overall jobs slide

Growth in IT jobs this month came from Tasmania, the ACT and Queensland.

Credit: Photo 105100858 © Patryk Kosmider | Dreamstime.com

Australian IT job ad listings have held relatively steady over March, dropping by 0.1 per cent month-on-month.

This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which recorded growth of 4 per cent for the sector a month prior in February.

Tasmania led the charge for IT ad growth for the second month in a row, reaching 22.5 per cent growth month-on-month, followed by the ACT with 15.5 per cent and Queensland with 7.9 per cent.

The rest of the states and territories however recorded monthly declines, with the Northern Territory recording the largest decline at 17.8 per cent, followed closely by South Australia at 17.5 per cent. Next was Western Australia with 5.4 per cent, then Victoria at 2.9 per cent and NSW with 1.5 per cent.

The stagnation in IT job ad listings comes as overall job ads in the country fell by 0.6 per cent.

Despite the overall decline, Kendra Banks, SEEK managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), said job ad volumes are still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“Workers are particularly in demand in the education and training, trades  and services and healthcare and medical industries,” she said.

“We expect to see the year-on-year comparisons decline further as we are now comparing against the peak of 2022’s Great Job Boom.

“Applications per job ad also rose 4.0 per cent in February, gradually moving closer to pre-pandemic levels.”


