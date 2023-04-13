Menu
Huntress officially lands in A/NZ

Recently hired Datto’s Reece Appleton as A/NZ lead.

Reece Appleton (Huntress)

Managed endpoint protection, detection and response (EDR) company Huntress has marked its official launch in Australia and New Zealand, targeting the small business community. 

Headquartered in the US, Huntress offers managed service providers (MSPs) with EDR solutions to target small business customers. 

In September, Huntress hired Reece Appleton, former regional sales manager of Datto, as its regional director for A/NZ. 

“Huntress is well known in the MSP community because of our involvement in high profile incidents like the Kaseya VSA and Solarwinds Orion attacks,” Appleton said. 

“To ensure MSPs and their customers in ANZ can access the cybersecurity expertise and support we’re known for, we’re investing heavily into local cybersecurity experts, particularly across our ThreatOps, product support and sales engineering teams.” 

 According to Huntress, the solutions are managed 24/7 by ThreatOps teams across the UK, US and Australia. 

“We understand the local market, with decades of MSP and cybersecurity experience across the A/NZ team,” Appleton added.

“MSPs want a partner, not just a vendor, so we’re putting a lot of effort into cybersecurity education and partner enablement. We know partners want to educate their customers and offer solutions which align to frameworks like the Essential Eight and NIST, so we’re building the pathway there.” 


