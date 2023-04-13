Brennan set for hiring spree with 400 headcount target

​With 100 expected to be hired within the next three months.

Dave Stevens (Brennan) Credit: Supplied

Brennan has its eyes on expanding its workforce exponentially, planning to hire 400 new staff members over the next 12 months, bringing its staff count to about 1,300 positions.



The new positions to fill out include roles in data and artificial intelligence (AI) and security, as well as principal consultants for its strategic advisory team, software developers, functional consultants and senior architects.

Of the 400, Brennan said approximately 100 are to be employed within the next three months, with the rest to be brought in over the 12-month period.

The managed services provider (MSP) said that while the hires will be distributed throughout all its offices, it was focusing in on Perth, Adelaide and Darwin in particular, with the potential for opening new offices in Canberra and Hobart.

Brennan managing director Dave Stevens said the demand for the new hires was a result of the state of the economy.

“Ironically, we are growing at a greater pace in the tough economic climate, as many customers want to increase productivity or reduce costs,” he said.

“They are looking for technology partners who can either run their important digital assets for them or drive digital change to enable greater efficiency, cost reductions and or profitability.”

Additionally, Stevens added that since the provider launched its Digital division in November 2022, customers have been supposedly looking for a “one back to pat” service offering.

“Customers are telling us that they want their applications in the hands of their end users working flawlessly and, when it stops working, they want one company to call to address it,” he said.

“They don’t want to have to work through blame and finger pointing as a result of various vendors being involved in their digital transformations.

“For a customer it doesn’t matter if the issue is with the application, the database, device, internet link or the cloud platform - they want it made simple with one accountable party to fix the issue.”