RBA seeks out Palo Alto firewall support refresh

Also wants to prolong its existing firewall for four months.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is seeking for a reseller to refresh its Palo Alto firewall set-up as its existing hardware is approaching end of life and support.



As outlined in a request for proposal (RFP), the RBA is looking at bringing in updated Palo Alto firewalls, as well as maintaining its existing ones during the transition to that its security isn't interrupted during the switchover process.

Specifically, the Bank is using four PA-5020 Palo Alto firewalls that will reach end of life in January 2024, with support and subscription services to expire on 16 August of this year.

The existing firewalls are set to be replaced by PA-3410 firewalls, which the RBA wishes to buy with a one-off purchase by 30 September.

Support and services for the new devices are also required for an initial three-year contract, with two one-year extensions to be made available.

Meanwhile, the Bank wants to extend support for the existing firewalls until the end of the calendar year.

Within the RFP document, the RBA also said it’s looking for a reseller to fulfil the whole contract, as opposed to multiple partners providing only partial services.

Interested partners have until 24 April to apply to the RFP.