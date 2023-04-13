Menu
Latitude shuts down ransom payment demands over stolen data

Latitude shuts down ransom payment demands over stolen data

The company said it “would not reward criminal behaviour”.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Latitude Financial Services

Latitude Financial Services has rejected demands from cyber attackers that stole over 14 million records to pay a ransom in order to delete the data in question.

In a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 11 April, Latitude said it “would not reward criminal behaviour, nor do we believe that paying a ransom will result in the return or destruction of the information that was stolen”.

The information in question includes 7.9 million driving licence numbers across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), with 3.2 million of these being provided in the last 10 years, according to an update in late March.

Approximately 6.1 million records going back to 2005 were also stolen, with 5.7 million of these provided before 2013.

Roughly 53,000 passport numbers and less than 100 monthly financial statements were also taken.

The financial services company also said that, based on its current analysis of the situation, there have been no further breaches since the initial announcement on 15 March.

Additionally, it also claimed there have been no indications that any other records were taken in the breach.

“Latitude will not pay a ransom to criminals,” said Latitude CEO Bob Belan. “Based on the evidence and advice, there is simply no guarantee that doing so would result in any customer data being destroyed and it would only encourage further extortion attempts on Australian and New Zealand businesses in the future.” 

He also said the company’s priority is contacting affected customers and providing them with support. 

Belan added that Latitude’s teams have been focused on restoring its IT systems, bringing staffing levels to full capacity, improving security and returning to normal operations. 

According to the statement, Latitude’s primary customer contact centre is back online and operating at full capacity and new customer onboardings have restarted. 

Latitude also added it has cyber security risk insurance and has notified its insurers about the incident.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Latitude Financial Services

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 