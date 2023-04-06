Saasyan supplies online safety for SA schools

Sidney Minassian (Saasyan) Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Saasyan has deployed its artificial intelligence- (AI) powered online safety platform across South Australia’s school network in partnership with Telstra Purple.



The six-year deal is part of a $50 million program from 2020 to deploy security solutions into over 800 schools from Kindergarten to Year 12 across the state, with Saasyan’s solution being intended to detect and intervene in situations such as cyber bullying, self-harm, suicide and threats of violence and terror via cyber security controls, advanced alerting and reporting of online activities.

“[The South Australian government’s] limits were that they went from recognising that across Australia, and maybe globally, they were one of the states that had such low availability of internet access for kids, which really impacted learning,” said Saasyan CEO Sidney Minassian.

“As part of that they got a complete look at everything that they were doing in terms of the data pipes that were being made available to the schools, the security layer that sat at the edge and then, of course, the student safety piece.

“There was a selection process, we partnered with Telstra on the deal and the solution ended up being a Palo Alto firewall with Telstra managing it and our product that sits on top as a cloud service.”

According to Minassian, South Australian schools did not have any systems in place to mitigate cyber bulling. In fact, some schools didn’t even have any connection to the state’s Department for Education – or any connection in place at all for that matter – prior to the overall project.

"The infrastructure was lacking at the time," he said.



With the deployment now in place and three years left on the contract, Saasyan is now in “operational mode” for the remaining three, with Telstra Purple acting as the first level of support and the vendor taking up levels two and three.

What has made the process smoother for Minassian however was the fact that the Department was a willing participant in the process.

“When they have recognised the need for technology being an enabler of better education, but also recognising that technology can have downside as well as upside and taking the necessary steps, the fact that we were the smallest out of all those big names ... and they took took a chance with us was awesome,” he said.

“That's really supporting Australian scale-ups. It was something that we appreciated and that's now obviously given us access to other states, as other schools have seen what we've done with the Department.”

He also added that he felt Saasyan was treated like a partner throughout the project, as opposed to a simple set-and-forget scenario.

“They absolutely want to go on that journey," he said.

“It takes guts to make change like that, especially in government. So full respect to what they've done to enable us to do what we do.”

Saasyan's involvement in the project was noticed by AWS during its Cloud Innovation Awards on 3 April, scooping up the Education award in the industry innovation category.