Lancom wins AWS innovation gong for work at Geelong's Barwon Health

Lancom wins AWS innovation gong for work at Geelong's Barwon Health

Lancom Technology rebuilds, enhances and migrates a vital health tool to be used 'at scale'.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
AWS partnership team members Josh Te Hira and Darryl Grauman flank Lancom CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa and general manager Priscila Bernardes.

AWS partnership team members Josh Te Hira and Darryl Grauman flank Lancom CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa and general manager Priscila Bernardes.

Credit: Supplied

Lancom Technology has been named an AWS cloud innovation healthcare industry award winner during the AWS Summit that was held in Sydney.

Auckland-based Lancom secured the award by successfully delivering a major application modernisation project for Geelong’s Barwon Health.

Lancom CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa said the win was the culmination of work which began when the company became the first in New Zealand to secure AWS SaaS competency. 

“We’ve partnered with AWS for years having early on recognised the potential for its technology in accelerating digital transformations and new ways of working,” he said.

“Securing this award is immensely satisfying and the result of the hard work and dedication of our team who have risen to a significant challenge and delivered the results expected by the client.”

The Barwon Health project kicked off when Lancom secured a competitive tender for the modernisation of an application called "PROMPT". 

Created by Barwon Health 12 years prior, PROMPT addresses medical errors at the point of emergency treatment and is used in more than 120 hospitals across the state of Victoria to provide patient information and support for clinical staff making life and death decisions.

Lancom modernised the legacy on-premise application using AWS services entirely, migrated it into the AWS cloud and made it easily accessible to all personnel. 

The cloud shift has also positioned Barwon Health to potentially take PROMPT to a global audience.

"It wasn’t about taking this application and rewriting it into a modern environment," adds Kirimetiyawa. "This was about road-mapping the future and delivering a reliable application that can scale to thousands of hospitals and hundreds of thousands of users."

Along the way, PROMPT was also made faster and better by building features in that hadn’t been previously contemplated.

Barwon Health CIO Andrew Macfarlane said the migration was problem-free and opened up new possibilities for PROMPT. 

“Probably even more importantly, the delivery of the application was the start of a lasting relationship with a trusted solution provider,” he said.

“This has been beneficial as through the migration they learned a lot about Barwon, the application itself, and the users. That knowledge is essential in helping us support and innovate the app so it is always current and delivering the expected value.”

AWS country lead Tiffany Bloomquist said the project was an "at-scale" deployment of AWS technology which not only required considerable technical capability, but also close attention to complex governance and security requirements. 

"Lancom has delivered an exceptional result and have our congratulations on a job well done," Bloomquist said.

Lancom opened its first Australian office in Melbourne in 2020.


Tags software developmenthealthAmazon Web ServiceshospitalsAWSBarwon HealthLancomCloud

