Sektor brings iMin Android POS terminals to A/NZ

iMin specialises in point of sale systems for the Android platform.

Sektor has been appointed as the distributor for iMin products in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

iMin specialises in point of sale/point of service (POS) systems for the Android platform, with a range of form factors with embedded near-field communication (NFC) including POS, tablet, kiosk, desktop and mobile.

This partnership will enable iMin to reach a wide range of retailers and other businesses that use POS systems.

“Android is driving innovation to the POS market, as we have previously witnessed in the enterprise mobility space. It opens up opportunities for a vast array of value-added applications and it significantly reduces the cost of development,” said Sektor managing director Cameron Arnold.

“Sektor has invested in this technology, enabling us to offer our resellers and their customers the advantages of a dedicated Android POS platform for creating innovative apps and reducing end-to-end commercial costs of POS hardware.”

Last year, Sektor sealed a deal with Australia-based Bosstab to distribute its tablet stands and mounts across Australia and New Zealand, as well as bringing Neat video devices to Kiwi enterprise and public sector customers.