Arrow ECS promotes Scott Hayman to vendor alliances director

Will lead both vendor and engineering teams.

Scott Hayman (Arrow ECS) Credit: Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics has promoted former engineering services director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Scott Hayman to tackle vendor alliances for its enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business.



As vendor alliances director, Hayman’s remit sees him leading both the vendor and engineering teams, overseeing a combined technology solutions portfolio to build up both existing and new relationships.

He comes into the role with approximately over 27 years in the IT industry, with the last 13 spent at Arrow across a range of managerial and directorial roles.

“Scott is a well-respected leader within the Arrow business and brings great business acumen combined with strong technical expertise,” said Paul Marnane, general manager of Arrow's ECS A/NZ.

Hayman’s promotion comes over a week after ESET Digital Security’s Australian country manager, Kelly Johnson, was hired at Arrow ECS for A/NZ as its sales director.

Starting from 11 April, Johnson will lead Arrow’s enterprise and commercial businesses and will drive Arrow’s digital sales in the region.