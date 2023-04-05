Stax eyes global expansion through AWS collaboration agreement

L-R: Adam Beavis (Stax), Jamie Simon (AWS) Credit: AWS

Australian cloud specialist platform Stax has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will aid its global expansion goals.



According to Stax managing director Adam Beavis, the deal will see Stax and AWS co-invest to build up two areas – to develop AWS-based solutions and to expand into other regions.

Stax’s aspirations to widen its footprint internationally have been in the works for some time, with it initially planning to expand into Southeast Asia by second quarter of 2022.

While that hasn’t happened just yet, Beavis told ARN it was currently in the exploratory phases of moving into the three global regions and is now looking to make the move in the second half of 2023.

“[With] Southeast Asia, we went up there probably about six months ago to start to scout and understand what the best way would be to deploy out there,” he said.

“Then, we also did investigations into the US and one of the things we realised we had to do in the current environment is ensure that we could move into these regions with less headcount than organisations needed years ago, which meant we're changing the product.

“How do we shift to product-led growth as an organisation to allow us to deploy the product easier without hands on keys in these areas as well?

“The great thing is many of our large customers are in the US today and that's really giving us the insights to what we need to expand over there naturally.”

Also helping the specialist make its move is the AWS Marketplace, which enables Stax to already make headway with its recognition abroad by giving it a platform to offer is solutions on the global stage.

“Marketplace is a real differentiator for us to be able to move into those areas,” Beavis said, “but even locally now where we can transact through Marketplace, it's much quicker than we used to be able to transact in traditional ways.”

Commenting on the agreement, AWS director of software and digital native business Jamie Simon said Stax’s local success is likely to transition to success around the world.

“The number of customers that they picked up over the last 12 months, the feedback we get from those customers as well and the impact that Stax is having in helping them manage their environment and maintain the controls around that environment in a far more efficient way; it just gives us confidence and supporting this growth in new markets is going to be successful,” Simon said.

On the solutions front, AWS has helped the vendor launch the Stax Solutions Hub, a repository of customer experience solutions built on AWS that can be immediately deployed into AWS Cloud environments.

The first solution through the Hub is Automated Data Analytics on AWS, a data warehouse tool to highlight insights from data in minutes by consolidating data located across silos and applying governance controls.