Actall expands APAC reach with inTechnology Distribution

Follows Actall's win to replace Bosch Security Escort System in APAC prisons.

Mark Winters (InTechnology) Credit: InTechnology

inTechnology Distribution has signed an exclusive Asia Pacific (APAC) distribution deal with Actall Corporation, a provider of location security technology for prisons, courts and mental health wards.

Under the agreement, inTechnology Distribution will have exclusive rights to distribute Actall’s solutions throughout the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

The Brisbane-based distributor will be able to expand its real-time location systems (RTLS) product offerings and provide partners with the vendor’s solutions and architecture.

The agreement follows Actall’s selection as a replacement technology for the end-of-life Bosch Security Escort System, which is deployed into a large number of prisons in APAC, according to the distributor.

“We are very excited to be taking our existing partnership with Actall to the next level with this exclusive distribution agreement,” said Mark Winter CEO of inTechnology Distribution.

”Actall checks all the boxes as an RTLS vendor for us offering a solution for any organisations looking to deploy RTLS in complex and dense architectures.”

Bob Hampe, president of Actall, said the agreement marks its planned expansion to reach into the new region.

“inTechnology’s experience and commitment to customer service [makes] them an ideal partner for Actall as we continue to grow our global presence,” Hampe said.

“inTechnology’s focus to service their APAC partners and end users with pre/post-sales support, implementation and 24/7 support desk services made them a perfect distribution partner for us.

“We were looking for a true value-added distribution partnership and we have found that in the management and team at inTechnology Distribution.”

InTechnology also ramped up its healthcare footprint by signing an agreement with nurse call solutions vendor Electrotek in Australia back in December last year.

