Software Combined snaps up Last Yard

Expected to speed up the delivery of Last Yard’s products.

Credit: Photo 194470444 © Josepalbert13 | Dreamstime.com

Enterprise software aggregator Software Combined has wrapped up its sixth acquisition in the form of Perth-based retail marketing automation vendor Last Yard.



Acquired for an unknown sum, the acquisition is expected to speed up the delivery of Last Yard’s products, according to the vendor’s CEO, Chris Stoyles.

Credit: Supplied Chris Stoyles (Last Yard)

“Last Yard will continue to focus on delivering great outcomes for our clients, as we have done over many years,” he said.



Stefan Jansen, Software Combined's chief revenue officer, said all of Last Yard's staff is expected to make the transition under the new ownership, which amounts to roughly 39 employees and will retain its existing brand.

Meanwhile, Evert den Hollander, Software Combined CEO, said that Last Yard was a good fit for its growing portfolio.

“Last Yard is on a journey to help transform the in-store retail experience in Australia and internationally,” said Evert den Hollander, Software Combined CEO. “Last Yard shows global retail powerhouses that Australia can lead the way in retail best practices and they are an outstanding addition to the Software Combined family.”

Credit: Software Combined Evert den Hollander (Software Combined)

Hollander added that the current operating environment “remains somewhat unpredictable, particularly for IT business owners”.



“We commit to growing the business, optimising operations and injecting capital for long-term growth. Software Combined offers to be the forever home,” he claimed.

The acquisition of Last Yard comes over nine months after Software Combined acquired another Perth business in the form of communications system provider Omnitronics back in July 2022.

At the time, Hollander said that acquisition added a business-to-business (B2B) product to the aggregator in what he considered to be an important niche.