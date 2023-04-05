AWS crowns top partner projects at Cloud Innovation Awards

Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has awarded its top-performing partners for their work with their clients at its AWS Cloud Innovation Awards.



Hosted in Pyrmont, Sydney during its AWS Partner Summit, the awards celebrated successful partners that had worked alongside clients, providing solutions and services based on AWS technology.

In the innovation category, the AI/ML & IoT award went to Dius for its work with Swoop Aero, VoiceFoundry took out the Contact Centre award for working with True Alliance, Cognizant won the Data-Driven award with its efforts working with Tiger Air and DNX Solutions and Adatree scored the Modern Application award for their efforts working with Payble.

Meanwhile, in the industry innovation category, the Education award was handed to Saasyan for its work within the South Australian Department of Education, Lancom Technology took out the Healthcare award for working with Barwon Health and CMD won the Financial Services award after working with BPAY.

Also winning in the category was Stax, which was handed the Media & Entertainment award for its work with Event Hospitality and Entertainment and DNX Solutions scored the Retail win with its work for MyDeal.

Additionally, Ronin and Zscaler both tied for the Government award for their efforts with projects for the Digital Health Cooperative Research Centre and Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation.

For the SaaS & Application Innovation award, Two Bulls clinched the win for its work with Scouts Australia, while Kasada won the Security Innovation award for its efforts with AGL Energy.

Cevo scored the Social Impact award for working with the Centre for Social Impact after previously winning the same award for the Asia Pacific and Japan region late last year, SpiralData’s efforts with Alexandria Council saw it win the Sustainability Innovation award and Cognizant rounded out the night with the Workplace Innovation award for working with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

Sasha Karen travelled as a guest of AWS to the Cloud Innovation Awards in Sydney.

