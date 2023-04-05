Searce breaks into A/NZ

Has roughly 10 employees in Australia and is recruiting for New Zealand.

Multi-cloud services provider Searce has entered into the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region, with plans to also set up shop in New Zealand.



The US-headquartered provider currently has over 1,400 staff across more than 12 countries, with its local operations headed up by country manager Adrian Chu.

Speaking to ARN, Chu said the outfit, which has been in Australia for the last six months, currently has offices in Sydney and Melbourne, with about 10 employees in the region and plans to expand this with project management and customer success roles.

He also said that the provider is looking for specialised roles that support the seven areas Searce is looking to target – infrastructure and app modernisation, data and analytics, applied artificial intelligence (AI), future of work, software engineering, location intelligence and cloud managed services.

In terms of target industries, Chu said his current team has a background selling to “anywhere from [small- to medium-sized businesses] through to mid-market and enterprise”.

“Our historic sales motion has been in the enterprise, from our past lives, and we've already having a lot of meaningful conversations in the enterprise space,” he said.

Even though the business is barely six months old in the region, it brings with it numerous specialisations from Google Cloud as a cloud managed service partner and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an Advanced consulting partner.

It’s also got its eyes on across the Tasman, with it already recruiting for New Zealand, but Searce isn’t ready to go all in to the country just yet, as it’s waiting for Google Cloud to build its first Kiwi cloud region.

“We are mindful that Google has not launched its data centre in New Zealand,” Chu said.

“That's got a few implications, initially, but we will be recruiting for New Zealand headcount because New Zealand's very much like Canberra and you need those localised resources to ensure that you've got that on the ground presence, which is critically important.”

Saju Daniel, director of strategy and innovation for Searce A/NZ, agreed with Chu’s sentiments, claiming that “[the] opportunity for Searce in the Trans-Tasman region is immense”.

“Specifically, the strategy is in line with organizations seeking pathways to refine, grow and reimagine their businesses through a partner-based model and address the talent shortage irrespective of the industry segments within the region," he added.