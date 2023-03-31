Rapid7 crowns top A/NZ partners

All recipients of the Asia Pacific partner awards from Australia and New Zealand.

Credit: ID 48403989 © Lim Seng Kui | Dreamstime

Cyber security vendor Rapid7 has recognised its top performing global partners, with all recipients of the Asia Pacific (APAC) partner awards hailing from Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The top gong went to Melbourne-based Cythera, winning APAC Partner of the Year.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the strong partnership we have built with Rapid7,” said Cythera co-founder Tim Sank.

“This award is not only a validation of our collective efforts but also a motivation to continue delivering best-in-class security solutions to help protect businesses across the APAC region.”

New Zealand’s Datacom took home the award for Vulnerability Partner of the Year, and Melbourne-based Triskele Labs was honoured with Managed Services Partner of the Year.

Sydney-based partners The Missing Link and Blue Apache were recognised as top partners, winning the awards for Highest Customer Retention and Detection and Response Partner of the Year respectively.

Emerging Partner of the Year went to Melbourne-based CyberRisk, while Canberra-based DGplex won Cloud Security Partner of the Year.

In September, Rapid7 indicated it was bolstering its managed security service provider (MSSP) approach for its partner base within A/NZ, claiming the investement and support of the region was one of its global priorities.

The vendor considers A/NZ to be a tier one market, according to then-chief revenue officer Andre Cuenin.

“A/NZ is a tier one market, meaning we invested heavily in our AWS infrastructure, in our team to deliver both product and managed offerings. It's one of our fastest growing markets globally,” Cuenin said at the time.