24,000 regional premises added to NBN fixed wireless network

Credit: Supplied

NBN Co has expanded its fixed wireless network to cover approximately 24,000 regional and rural premises in a “major milestone” for the National Broadband network (NBN) builder.



The upgrade comes by way of the previous government’s $750 million investment pledge for regional, rural and remote Australia in its 2022-23 Budget, which included $480 million from the Australian government and $270 million from NBN Co.

The added premises are located within the NBN satellite footprint and were selected based on their proximity to existing NBN fixed wireless towers, with priority given to those located in the most heavily used parts of the footprint.

"We are in the middle of the next evolution of the NBN fixed wireless network to extend its reach and capability and bring improved service deeper into rural and regional Australia,” said Gavin Williams, NBN chief development officer for regional and remote.

"The NBN fixed wireless network is the digital backbone for many regional Australians. With more people living in regional areas, connectivity has never been more important and that is why we are not just responding to existing demand, but also planning for the future.

"We expect that by around the end of 2024, the upgrades we are making across the NBN fixed wireless network will enable around 750,000 homes and business to enjoy better broadband, which will allow more people to be online at the same to work, study, and stream with less buffering."