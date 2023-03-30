BlueVoyant makes APJ investment with new regional hires

Kash Sharma (BlueVoyant) Credit: BlueVoyant

Cyber defence company BlueVoyant is growing its presence in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) market with two new hires.

The vendor plans to hire additional staff in 2023 to support further growth in the region over the next 12 to 18 months.

Presently, Kash Sharma has been appointed as regional director of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), joining the vendor from Anomali where he was country manager of the ANZ business.

Sharma brings more than 14 years’ of experience in the IT and cyber security industry as well as leadership expertise, having held roles at Radware, Huawei, Check Point Software and A10 Networks.

Meanwhile, Monish Ramani has been recruited as sales engineer for APJ, after serving as head of pre-sales at Intalock Technologies.

Ramani is noted as a CISSP-certified cyber security professional with more than 15 years of experience in cybersecurity, IT/OT networks and consulting for organisations across Australia including IBM, Dimension Data and CyberCX.

According to BlueVoyant, its expansion plans have been motivated by a “surge” in customer adoption across the APJ market and the vendor aims to meet customer demands for a “full spectrum” of cyber defence solutions.

“With APJ currently facing a significant digital skills gap, automated and managed service security solutions are perfectly positioned to support overstretched IT and security teams,” said Sumit Bansal, vice president of APJ at BlueVoyant.

“Attackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and we now know the data breaches at both Medibank and the Good Guys were reportedly the result of attacks in those organisations’ supply chains.”

In April 2022, the vendor added Singapore as a regional headquarters and appointed Bansal to head up its operations. After setting up base, strategic partnerships with Telstra and Microsoft followed.

At the same time, BlueVoyant expanded its local team to focus on “specifically-designed services”, such as supply chain defence, designed to “protect against and remediate threats” in the digital supply chain or with suppliers, vendors, and other third parties who have network access.

Furthermore, the vendor is enhancing its managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to give customers the ability to control their own data in Microsoft or Splunk cloud environments.

Since gaining business momentum in the region, BlueVoyant disclosed its total contract value grew more than 330% across APJ in 2022 while the total number of customers increased by 380%.

Its growth plans were also spurred by its global recurring revenue which saw an 80% increase in 2022, and the vendor currently supports more than 900 customers in over 40 countries.

“IT leaders know they need to make cybersecurity a priority and be monitoring for threats both internally and externally, but there is often just too much to manage, which is where BlueVoyant can help,” added Bansal.

“We have hired a strong local team and hope to continue to attract the best IT talent in our region to support our growth plans.”