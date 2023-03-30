Oliver Camplin-Warner promoted to lead Telstra Purple

Enters into role after 11 years at the telco.

Oliver Camplin-Warner (Telstra Purple) Credit: Telstra

Telstra International CEO, Oliver Camplin-Warner, has been promoted to lead Telstra Purple from 1 July.

As head of Telstra Purple, Camplin-Warner will return to Australia from Singapore after holding the CEO position for nearly five years.

In total, his tenure at the telco clocks in at over 11 years.

“In his decade at Telstra, Oliver has made an enormous impact,” said Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns.

“First here in Australia with key leadership roles in Field Operations and Telstra Enterprise [and] for the past five years leading our Telstra International team, where he recently co-led the successful acquisition of Digicel Pacific and transition into our Telstra family.

“Anyone who has met Oliver will understand when I say that he radiates energy - and with his trademark people-led approach, I can’t think of better person to take the helm of Telstra Purple during this exciting time for our technology services business.”

Meanwhile, Camplin-Warner said that taking on role of the telco’s managed services arm was “the right step” for him.

“I deeply believe that it’s people who give purpose to technology. At the heart of Telstra Purple is people – incredibly talented people working hand-in-hand with customers, solving a broad range of business problems and unlocking value opportunities every single day,” he said.

“I cannot wait to work with our incredible Telstra Purple team of experts and partner with businesses and organisations rights across Australia to create unique solutions powered by incredible technology.”

Telstra added that it is currently looking for a replacement head of Telstra International.

Previously, Telstra Purple was led by Christopher Smith, who led the services arm from 2019 until he left for Wipro as its Australia and New Zealand managing director in November 2022.

ARN has approached Telstra for comment on whether there has been someone responsible for the head position between Smith’s departure and Camplin-Warner’s appointment in July.