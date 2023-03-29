Exabeam awards top APJ talent for 2022

Sean Abbott (Exabeam) Credit: Exabeam

Security and analytics vendor Exabeam has crowned its top-performing partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for their work in 2022.



Announced during its Virtual Partner Awards Ceremony last month, the awards acknowledge “exemplary” partners who, according to the vendor, “share the same passion for delivering successful security outcomes”.

From Australia, The Missing Link won the MSSP/MDR Partner of the Year APJ award. Meanwhile in Singapore, Services Partner of the Year APJ went to Human Managed.

“Congratulations to this year’s awards winners who embody our commitment to delivering exceptional cloud-scale security log management, behavioural analytics and automated investigation experiences to our worldwide joint customers,” said Ted Plumis, senior vice president of channels at Exabeam.

Sean Abbott, director of channel and alliances for APAC at Exabeam, added that the company was “very lucky to work with such a dynamic group of partners” from across the region.

“While the threat landscape is always challenging and constantly evolving, we have the right people with the absolute best tools to identify and combat these attacks,” he said.

“The awards can only give credit to a few, but there are so many strong candidates right across the region fighting to keep organisations safe every day.

“However, the partners we recognise here have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the fight and we congratulate them and thank them for their efforts.”

In addition, the other three awards went to Japan-based businesses – NTT Data Japan won SI/VAR Partner of the Year, Macnia scored Global Distributor of the Year and the Rocket Award APJ went to Sofnet.