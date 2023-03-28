Optus restructures Enterprise leadership team

More details on how this new structure will be led will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Credit: Optus

Optus is undertaking a leadership restructure of its enterprise division that will see some roles made redundant while creating new sales support positions.

Initially reported by CommsDay, the telco is set to outline a new streamlined structure, pivoting from its vertical-based business approach.

Last year, the telco combined its Business, Enterprise, Satellite and Wholesale divisions into a single business unit, Optus Enterprise and Business.

“We are now making changes to our Enterprise and Business structure and our ways of working that will allow us to better support our customers across all segments of the B2B [business to business] market,” an Optus spokesperson told ARN.

“This will result in some changes to our leadership structure across Enterprise and Business.

“The changes we are making reflect our commitment to ensure that our people have the resources, systems and processes to support our customers and provide them with the best Optus experience.”

More details on how this new structure will be led will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In June last year, Optus was handed operational control of its B2B arm following a decentralisation process by its parent company Singtel to support the “localised need of its business customers”.

The move also gave Optus more operational autonomy and direct accountability.

Recently, Optus’ vice president of customer solutions and cloud, Theresa Eyssens, left the telco after two and a half years, taking up a position at Accenture.















