Somerville granted supplier status for QLD local govt procurement

For cloud services, data centre, network and security consulting and standard hardware orders.

Credit: Somerville

IT services provider Somerville has been granted as a supplier to the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ)’s procurement provider Local Buy.

The LGAQ, a not-for-profit association established to service Queensland’s 77 local government, established Local Buy in 2001 to assist with procurement and meet the needs of government.

The procurement provider operates through pre-approved supplier lists, allowing government to access goods and services through quotation as opposed to the tender process. For Somerville, its cloud services, data centre, network and security consulting and standard hardware orders have been pre-approved.

Additionally, it plans to submit additional services for Local Buy certification in the future.

“We are honoured to have been named as an approved supplier with Local Buy,” said Somerville CEO Craig Somerville.

“We look forward to delivering our industry leading services and solutions to Queensland governments through a fast and easy-to-use procurement vehicle that allows ICT users to complete their purchasing requirements in a streamlined manner and ultimately deliver better citizen services both faster and more cost-effectively.”

Somerville’s certification to be included in Local Buy comes weeks after managed services provider Atturra made a “significant” move to acquire the Somerville Group for $15 million in cash and 1,647,059 Atturra shares.

On 9 March, Atturra announced on the ASX that it proposed the transaction, with an expected completion date on or around 31 March.


Tags Somerville

